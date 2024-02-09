Warmer Weekend

Friday features plenty of sun and a few clouds as we begin a few days of seasonably warm weather. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Look for a brisk breeze in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature building clouds and breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will be a breezy day with sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front moves in. A few showers are possible in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.