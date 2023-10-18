Warmer on Wednesday, Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features a cool morning, but lots of sun will kick off a warming trend in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along both the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area will see a few showers and storms in the evening. Expect the moderate rip current risk at South Florida’s beaches to continue on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will start with a few showers in the East Coast metro area, but sunny skies will dominate the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a sunny day and some clouds in the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days. This feature is moving generally to the west-northwest, and whether it develops or not, it’s expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles, starting on Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it.