Warmer and Mostly Dry Here, Watching the Tropics

Thursday features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and maybe a stray shower in spots in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with just the chance of an East Coast shower. Expect the elevated rip current risk to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Friday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Saturday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday will be a sunny and mostly dry October day around South Florida. Sunday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Monday‘s forecast calls for another sunny and pleasant day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.
In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic became Tropical Storm Tammy late Wednesday afternoon. At that time, Tammy was about 625 miles east of the Windward Islands and was moving west at 23 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and some strengthening is forecast before Tammy reaches the islands on Friday. There are tropical storm watches for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe as of Wednesday night, and additional watches and warnings are expected. Tammy is forecast to bring tropical storm force winds, up to 10 inches of rain in some locations, flooding and possible mudslides, as well as dangerous surf conditions and potentially deadly rip currents. Tammy is expected to turn to the north on Sunday, well to the east of the Bahamas.