Warmer and Mostly Dry Here, Watching the Tropics

Thursday Thursday Thursday will be in the mid-80s. features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and maybe a stray shower in spots in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs onwill be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with just the chance of an East Coast shower. Expect the elevated rip current risk to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Friday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Saturday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be a sunny and mostly dry October day around South Florida. Sunday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.