Warm Weekend, Keeping an Eye on the Tropics

Veterans Day features mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend and into the early part of the workweek. Minor flooding at high tides is possible this weekend along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds at times, with just the chance of a stray east coast shower. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature a gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as a weak front approaches. Some afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, more clouds than sun, and periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching the southwestern Caribbean, where an area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression. But since computer models indicate that this feature will meander in the southwestern Caribbean for a few days, we’ll keep an eye on it.