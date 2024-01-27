Home Weather Warm Weekend, But Winter Will Be Back

Warm Weekend, But Winter Will Be Back

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features some early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior, followed by good sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun and increasingly breezy conditions as a strong cold front moves through South Florida.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, but the Gulf Coast and the Keys will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys.  The day will be sunny and breezy.  Monday’s highs will only reach the mid-60s.

Tuesday will feature a chilly start, with lows on the mainland in the mid-40s to mid-50s.  Then look for sunny skies and a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for morning lows mostly in the 50s and a sunny but cool day.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s.

