Warm on Monday, Cooler Days Ahead

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  We can’t rule out a stray shower in spots.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast.  Minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast during the morning.  Look for building clouds in the evening as a front moves through.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the low to mid-60s.  We’ll see lots of clouds in a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature morning lows in the mid-50s to the low-60s.  Look for plenty of clouds with a bit of sun at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be cool again, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with an ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark.

Friday’s forecast calls for a milder morning and partly sunny skies.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now, which is always a good thing.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

