Warm on Monday, Cooler Days Ahead

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds. We can’t rule out a stray shower in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast during the morning. Look for building clouds in the evening as a front moves through. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see lots of clouds in a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature morning lows in the mid-50s to the low-60s. Look for plenty of clouds with a bit of sun at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be cool again, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark.

Friday’s forecast calls for a milder morning and partly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now, which is always a good thing.