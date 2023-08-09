Excessive Heat Warning With Maybe a Storm

Wednesday features hot sun and a few clouds as Saharan dust moves into South Florida again. Don’t rule out an afternoon or early evening storm in spots. Expect at least a heat advisory for all or most of South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring hot sun and a few clouds in the morning. Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the afternoon and early evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon as some tropical moisture makes its way into our area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.