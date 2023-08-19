Tropical Wave Brings Tropical Moisture, Tropics Get Busier

Saturday features lots of moisture, thanks to a tropical wave passing just to our south. Look for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms that will work their way from east to west. Storms will linger through the evening and overnight hours. Localized flooding is possible in spots. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will top out in the mid-90s.

Sunday will bring clouds and storms through much of the day, but some Saharan dust and drier conditions will work their way westward late in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will be breezy and mostly sunny with periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with some afternoon and evening storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is insanely busy right now. First, the wave that brings us wet weather this weekend is expected to form a low when it reaches the central Gulf of Mexico next week. It has a low chance of becoming a depression before reaching the coast of Texas or Mexico.

Far to our east, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next depression in a day or so. It is forecast to move generally to the northwest into an area unfavorable for further development. Another wave, this one in the central Atlantic, has a medium chance of developing before it reaches an unfavorable area influenced by some late-season Saharan dust.

We’ll keep an eye on an area east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles that currently has a low chance of development but could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola next week. Computer models indicate that this feature could tangle with Saharan dust as well, but it will be in a portion of the tropical Atlantic that is often a breeding ground for tropical systems that could be a threat to the U.S. coast — so it’s worth watching.

Finally, in the eastern Pacific, Major Hurricane Hilary has Baja California and southern California in its sights. Hilary will bring extremely heavy rains to portions of California, Nevada, and parts of Arizona, starting on Sunday and lasting into Monday. Heavy rain is possible as far north as Oregon later in the week.