Tropical Moisture on the Way, But Not Bret or Cindy

Friday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies much of the day, but look for late afternoon and evening showers and storms to develop. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 90s in the rest of the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring clouds, showers, and a few storms to the eastern part of South Florida as more tropical moisture moves in. The western part of our area will see a mix of sun and clouds with morning storms and plenty of afternoon and evening showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area during the day, but some storms will move in during the evening hours. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and lots of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will move in by the mid afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is making its way through portions of the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and will emerge in the eastern Caribbean on Friday. Weakening is expected as Bret encounters strong wind shear and drier air. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Bret to dissipate on Sunday in the middle of the Caribbean. And Tropical Depression # 4 is expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy late on Thursday. This system is about 1200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to turn to the northwest in a few days — well to the east of South Florida and the Bahamas. But we’ll still keep an eye on it.