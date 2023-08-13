Tropical Moisture Arrives, But Heat Sticks Around

Sunday features some sun and plenty of showers in the morning as we feel the effects of tropical moisture from a wave to our south. Look for storms to move in during the afternoon and last through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Even with the rain, we could see a heat advisory for all or part of South Florida on Sunday, with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in parts of the Keys, with the rest of South Florida topping out in the mid-90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms during the day. Storms will linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun along with periods of showers and storms, mainly in the midafternoon through the evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and a few storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.