Tropical Moisture Arrives, But Heat Sticks Around

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features some sun and plenty of showers in the morning as we feel the effects of tropical moisture from a wave to our south.  Look for storms to move in during the afternoon and last through the evening.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots.  Even with the rain, we could see a heat advisory for all or part of South Florida on Sunday, with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in parts of the Keys, with the rest of South Florida topping out in the mid-90s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms during the day.  Storms will linger into the evening.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun along with periods of showers and storms, mainly in the midafternoon through the evening hours.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and a few storms in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

