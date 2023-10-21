Tons of Sun Here, Still Watching the Tropics

Saturday features lots of sun with just the chance of a stray shower in the East Coast suburbs. High on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gentle breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a bit of an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Tammy became a hurricane late Friday morning as it neared the Leeward Islands. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Antigua, Anguilla, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis. There was a hurricane watch for Dominica Friday afternoon. The warning area can expect hurricane force winds, heavy rain, flooding, and possible mudslides this weekend. Tammy is forecast to make a gradual turn to the north this weekend and then to the northeast by Tuesday.

Elsewhere, there’s an area of disturbed weather in the extreme southwestern Caribbean. This feature has a low chance of development before it reaches the coast of Central America late on Monday or early Tuesday.