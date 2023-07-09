Tolerate Hot Days with a Tasty Tart (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Summer days can be long and boring, especially when the kids are out of school and there is nothing to do around the house as a family. When the minutes creep by and it’s too hot to go outside, the dog days of summer can be pretty miserable.

However, this recipe for a Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart can give the kids something to look forward to as a dish the whole family can participate in creating. This recipe is perfect for little ones wanting to get creative and perfectly place fresh strawberries on top of a delicious tart.

This sweet-tart can brighten up your summer blues with fresh fruit, a sweet spread and a flaky, crispy crust.

Heat oven to 375 F. To make the crust: In a food processor, add flour, sugar, and salt; pulse until combined. Add butter, egg, and vanilla extract; pulse until combined and crumbly. Lightly flour the surface then form the dough into a ball. Slightly flatten to form a thick disc. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 1 hour. Flour the surface then roll the dough to an 11-inch circle. Place dough in a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. With a rolling pin, roll over top to trim excess dough around the edges. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Press aluminum foil against the crust, covering the edges to prevent burning. Fill and distribute uncooked rice evenly. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool completely. To make filling: In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, lemon zest, and vanilla extract until blended and smooth. Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the crust. Refrigerate 1 hour. In a small bowl, microwave fruit spread and lemon juice, if desired, stirring often. Arrange strawberry halves around the tart. Drizzle heated fruit spread over strawberries. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

