As a road user in Florida, it’s crucial to do all that you can to stay safe and also keep other road users safe. This is something that can save you a number of expenses and health complications. In fact, there are 11,200 disabling accidental injuries that take place every hour, each year. Fortunately, there are measures that can enable you to improve your safety and set a great example to all the drivers who interact with you, and a few of them are in the tips below.

Minimize Distractions

The first tip that you need to keep in mind is to make sure that there are no distractions competing for your attention while you drive. There are many things that could count as distractions, including passengers. This means that you should make sure that everyone in the car with you understands the importance of avoiding doing things that could distract you. About this, note that drivers aged between 16 and 19 years are up to three times more likely to be involved in car crashes than older drivers are. If you fall in this age group, the safest option may be to simply avoid taking your friends with you while you drive, especially if they’re likely to be loud and obnoxious.

Slow Down

Another important tip that you need to keep in mind to try and improve your safety while you drive on Florida’s roads is to avoid speeding. Drive at the speed limit so that you’re in better control of your vehicle. Different areas will have varying speed limits based on the specific situations of the area. These are put in place to make sure that all road users are likely to be safe, so it’s in your best interests to learn them and adhere to them. If you’re unsure of anything at some point, it’s better to make an error on the side of driving slower rather than faster.

Keep Your Car in Good Shape

Next, a car that’s in good shape is likely to be safer for you to drive. This is because it’s going to react to your controls more efficiently. Keep in mind that your car ought to be tuned up after about every 30,000 miles to make it less likely that you’ll run into major problems in the future. Find out the specifics set by the manufacturer of your vehicle and keep up with them so that you can improve your road safety. Work with a reliable mechanic who can help you keep your vehicle in a roadworthy state throughout, and it’s not only going to be safer for you to drive, but it’s likely to also be more comfortable.

Never Drive While Drunk

Last but not least, never drink if you’ll be driving. Even a single drink could predispose you to danger while you’re on the road. That said, find an alternative way to get around if you’re going to a party or other setting in which alcohol will be served. From asking a friend who’s sober to get you where you need to go to using a ride-hailing service, there are many options available for you.

The risks that come with driving while under the influence of alcohol cannot be ignored. Your judgment will be impaired and you’ll also have a slow reaction time. Even if you don’t actually get involved in a crash, you may be fined if you fail a sobriety test. This can impact many things, from your insurance premiums to your reputation if many people learn about the incident. In the end, it’s never worth taking the risk of driving while inebriated or under the influence of anything.

These tips should help you avoid getting into an accident while driving in Florida. Learn them by heart and make a conscious effort to keep up with them so that you’re never at risk.