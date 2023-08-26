The Top Five Online Side Hustles for 2023

First things first, what is a side hustle? In layman’s terms, it’s part-time work over and above full-time employment. And it’s becoming increasingly common as people find creative ways of making ends meet.

A side hustle comes in many forms. In fact, anything that contributes financially over and above your regular employment can be considered a side hustle. But some are more appealing than others.

Many may try to save money by using promotions offered by most businesses. For example, SI in Michigan has some great deals on offer for their players so players can still enjoy their favorite casino games whilst trying to save. It is the same with groceries, many stores have promotional offers on certain products to make the food shop less expensive.

However, some may opt to look at a side hustle in a way to make money as well as save. This is why we’ve kept the top five side hustles as broad as possible, so there is something for everyone. Let’s get the ball rolling.

Start a YouTube Channel

Okay, we did say the list contains something for everyone. And not everyone wants to film themselves baking a cake or changing the sump oil on a ’72 Datsun Sunny.

For a start, you’ll need some rudimentary presentation skills. We’re not talking about Johnny Carson, but enough to make yourself understood in a manner that’s going to appeal to your target audience.

First, choose a subject that you have an above-average understanding of and figure out a way of conveying your knowledge with the tech at your disposal. This can be as easy as filming yourself talking on your in-built laptop camera to filming and cutting your own shows.

Many well-known YouTubers/influencers started this way so you already know that, potentially, you can potentially make millions. But there are also hundreds of YouTubers with a solid base of subscribers who make money through advertising revenue.

And if you’ve any further questions about starting a YouTube channel, go to YouTube!

Be a Proofreader

Again, this won’t appeal to everyone. For a start, if you prefer watching re-runs of Airwolf to reading books, proofreading may not be for you.

But if you love words and have provable language and grammar skills, then this could be a great little money spinner. Note ‘little’, you’re not going to pay off the mortgage in a week, though experienced proofreaders can charge up to 50 bucks an hour.

Should you be qualified, the advantages of proofreading should be obvious -working from home, flexible hours- etc. And if you love reading, well, getting paid for doing something you enjoy isn’t too bad, is it?

Teach English

You might need to undertake a training course from the company that will pay about ten bucks an hour for your skills. So already you’ve noticed the pay isn’t great and you may need further qualifications to be considered for the role.

But you can teach from the comfort of your own home and as the job is global so you can call your hours. Sure, teaching isn’t for everyone and you’re going to need to be a bit of a people person, but it’s arguably the most rewarding job on the list.

Buy and Sell Stuff

There are several ways you can do this on, say, eBay, but the process is pretty much the same however you do it.

The premise is the epitome of simplicity, buy something and sell it on for a higher price. The catch is knowing when or what to buy and making a profit out of it.

You’ll need to be highly organized too. Not just to make the right decisions regarding your purchases at the right time but to cope with the practical aspect of customer service/shipping goods etc

Get it right, and you can make a living. Get it wrong, and you’re going to wind up with boxes of stuff no one wants!

Deliver Food and Groceries

Okay, it’s not strictly an online side hustle, but all the food and grocery delivery services are controlled by an App these days. And it’s a massive business, you can’t have failed to notice all those electric bikes weaving in and out of traffic and trucks delivering groceries to your neighbors.

Well, someone has got to cycle or drive these vital supplies to hungry residents. And even if you don’t have a license to drive, your local delivery company will happily set you to task on a bike.

Flexible working hours make this a good side hustle if you have a full-time job, and those electric bikes are a ton of fun to ride too! You might make more money if you’re able to drive a truck, though, but it might be harder to call your hours.

Bikers can earn up to sixteen bucks an hour and truckers anything between twenty to twenty-five. And if you’ve got the right credentials, you don’t need any experience to start right away.