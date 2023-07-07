The strawberry sundae was a favorite dessert of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The Strawberry Sundae Was A Favorite Dessert Of Former U.S. President Ronald...

On July 7th, it is time to indulge on National Strawberry Sundae Day. Each year on this day, Americans combine vanilla or strawberry ice cream, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Make several strawberry sundaes, and enjoy this delicious treat with friends and family.

Strawberry is the third most popular flavor of ice cream.

8 degrees F is said to be the optimum temperature at which to serve ice cream.

In a test, subjects who ate nitrate-rich foods like strawberries, before exercising burned 100 more calories than those who did not.

Over 53 percent of seven to nine-year-olds picked strawberries as their favorite fruit.

In France, strawberries were thought to be an aphrodisiac. A soup made of strawberries, thinned sour cream, borage, and powered sugar was served to newlyweds.

Folklore states that if you split a double strawberry in half and share it with the opposite sex, you’ll soon fall in love.

In medieval times, strawberries were served at important functions to bring peace & prosperity.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the origin of the term sundae is obscure; however, it is generally accepted that the spelling “sundae” derives from the English word Sunday, or from the German – Sonntag, which means Sunday.

While the oldest known record of an ice cream sundae is an Ithaca, NY advertisement, the originator of the dessert is cooly debated. The October 5, 1892 ad in the Ithaca Daily Journal spelled the ice cream treat with the conventional day of the week spelling – Sunday.

Various American localities have claimed to be the birthplace of the ice cream sundae, including Two Rivers, Wisconsin; Plainfield, Illinois; Evanston, Illinois; New York City; New Orleans, Louisiana; Ithaca, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York.

At a price of US$1,000, the most expensive ice cream sundae is the Serendipity Golden Opulence Sundae, sold by Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City. The dessert consists of five scoops of Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla, covered in 23-carat edible gold leaf, rare Amedei Porcelana and Chuao chocolate, American Golden caviar, passion fruit, orange, Armagnac, candied fruits from Paris, and marzipan cherries, and decorated with real gold dragées. The sundae is served in a baccarat Harcourt crystal goblet with an 18-carat gold spoon.

There is actually an ice cream diet designed for weight loss.

The world's largest strawberry sundae was created in 2011 in Plant City, Florida. The sundae weighed over 3,700 pounds and contained over 500 gallons of ice cream, 300 gallons of strawberries, and 100 gallons of whipped cream.

The strawberry sundae was a favorite dessert of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The most popular day to eat ice cream in the United States is Sunday, followed closely by Saturday.

Strawberries contain approximately 200 seeds, on average.

Over 23,000 acres of strawberries are planted every year.

9 out of 10 American households consume strawberries.

California ships out over 10 million baskets of strawberries per year.

Strawberry plants have to be handpicked every three days.

Ancient Romans used strawberries to treat sore throats.

A strawberry’s flavor and color can be influenced by weather conditions.

The optimal temperature for growing strawberries is between 55 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

Most strawberries are planted by runners, although they can be planted by seed.

Three-Fourths of the strawberries grown in the U.S. are grown in California.

1881 – Two Rivers, Wisconsin claims that druggist Edward Berners served the first ice cream sundae.

October 5, 1892 – An ad in the “Ithaca Daily Journal” writes the ice cream treat with the spelling, ‘Sunday.’

1892 – Chester Platt prepares ice cream for his customers, adding cherry syrup on the top, paving the way for strawberry sundaes in the future.

1916 – Harold Dean Thayer makes his version of a sundae by drizzling chocolate sauce over a scoop of ice cream, topped with marshmallow sauce and peanuts.

In ancient Rome, strawberries were considered a symbol of love, passion and prosperity. They were often used in weddings and festivals to represent these sentiments.

The malic acid found in strawberries can naturally whiten your teeth.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament, held in London, is famous for serving strawberries and cream to spectators. It’s estimated that during the event, over 27,000 kilograms of strawberries are consumed along with gallons of fresh cream.

Research suggests that strawberries may have anti-aging properties. The antioxidants and polyphenols found in strawberries help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially promoting longevity and overall health.

