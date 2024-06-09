The Most And Least Desired States For Vacation

By Mady Lanni – 6 Minute read

Whether you vacation at the beach or the mountains, a nice trip away is always a treat. No matter the destination, a vacation can help you learn more about a new city and culture while seeing new sights and meeting new people.

With the travel industry steadily rebounding from the challenges of the past few years, there’s a renewed sense of enthusiasm and optimism as individuals and families eagerly anticipate their long-awaited summer getaways.

Preply analyzed survey data and Google Trends to reveal Americans’ vacation habits and their most and least desired vacation locations. While everyone is welcome to learn English online at Preply, resources such as this provide further insight into American cultural behaviors, specifically their traveling and vacation preferences.

Key takeaways

The most desired states for a vacation are California, Florida, and Hawaii.

The least desired states for a vacation are Alabama, Mississippi, and Iowa.

55% of Americans are traveling within the US this summer, 19% are traveling internationally, and 26% aren’t traveling at all.

California is the top destination for Gen Z this summer.

Americans’ summer travel plans

With 55% of Americans opting to explore destinations within the US, the allure of domestic travel remains strong. Meanwhile, 19% are venturing beyond borders for international experiences, showcasing a sense of wanderlust that transcends geographical boundaries. Interestingly, a quarter of the population has decided to forgo travel this summer, indicating a preference for staycations.

Language expert Sylvia Johnson says, “Americans often choose ‘staycations’ over international travels, perhaps because their own backyard is brimming with distinctive cultures, histories, and geographies. Primarily, the US is extremely diverse in its landscapes, cultures, and experiences. With access to everything from snow-capped mountains and beautiful beaches to vibrant cities and quaint small towns, the US provides a variety of potential vacation spots. Each state offers fresh experiences and insights. Traveling within the US can also be a matter of convenience, affordability, or personal preference.”

Family bonding is a predominant theme in summer travel plans, with almost half of Americans choosing to travel with their loved ones. However, our data reveals a trend towards solo travel, with over 1 in 10 individuals opting to explore alone. Whether seeking tranquility in solitary or shared experiences with partners or friends, Americans are crafting diverse travel plans reflective of their personal preferences and aspirations.

When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, cost emerges as the primary consideration for a majority of respondents. Additionally, 64% prioritize proximity to natural attractions when shaping travel choices. Weather considerations also hold significant sway, with 62% of respondents factoring climatic conditions into their vacation planning. Other considerations include culinary experiences, cultural immersion, and safety and security, demonstrating a multifaceted approach to creating memorable travel experiences.

Most and least desired states for vacation

The states most desired for vacation among Americans offer unique attractions, lush landscapes, and thriving tourist industries.

With its vast array of attractions, such as beaches and picturesque wine country, California is the most desired state for a vacation amongst Americans. Florida, known for its tropical climate and world-class theme parks, comes in second. With a substantial Spanish-speaking population in California and Florida, travelers may find it beneficial to take Spanish lessons online before embarking on their vacation to immerse themselves fully in the vibrant culture and local experience. And in third, the allure of Hawaii’s idyllic beaches and lush landscapes solidifies its position as a top-desired state to vacation to, appealing to those searching for a serene tropical escape.

Conversely, Alabama, Mississippi, Iowa, Arkansas, and Idaho occupy the lower rungs of travelers’ preferences. While these states may not currently top the charts for summer travel, they possess distinctive offerings that could resonate with a diverse range of travelers. States such as Idaho boast opportunities for outdoor adventures, and Alabama has lesser-known beaches that may be ideal for travelers who prefer less crowds. On top of that, Alabama and Arkansas are some of the most polite states in the nation.

The top state each state vacations to

Whether because of the diverse landscapes, cultural landmarks, or recreational opportunities, each state has its top preference for a vacation.

Overall, Florida was chosen the most as the top state for a vacation, selected by a staggering 14 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida itself, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Hawaii is also a preferred vacation spot for many states, including Alaska, Hawaii itself, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These states’ choice reveals that travelers from various corners of the country are drawn to the images of paradise painted by Hawaii’s islands.

An interesting trend that came up a few times is the states that chose their own state as the top vacation destination. California and Colorado, known for having abundant outdoor activities, both preferred themselves as the ideal vacation spot. This indicates a sense of pride and appreciation for what lies within their own state. Similarly, Idaho’s residents prefer the unique beauty of their state, showcasing their love for its mountains, lakes, and outdoor adventures.

Vacation preferences by generation

Our research also reveals vacation preferences across generations, providing intriguing insights into travel patterns and destinations of different age groups.

According to our findings, baby boomers stand out as the generation most likely to have an international trip planned for this summer. Baby boomers are also most likely to have no vacation plans, suggesting a diverse range of preferences within this age group, which may include a preference for staycations or other non-travel activities.

In contrast, millennials and Gen X are tied for the highest likelihood of planning trips within the United States. Younger generations seem to value domestic travel experiences, whether it be a road trip along scenic routes or exploring destinations within the United States.

Gen Z strongly desires to vacation in California, with over 50% choosing the state as their top vacation destination. This preference may reflect the state’s diverse attractions, from the beaches of Southern California to the picturesque landscapes of Yosemite National Park, along with the strong job market for new graduates. Gen Z also stood out as the generation most likely to vacation with a partner, suggesting that these young individuals prioritize shared experiences and romantic getaways.

The United States of traveling

Overall, culture plays a pivotal role in American vacation choices, shaping the desired destinations to explore and the experiences to seek. From the serene beaches of Hawaii to the bustling streets of New York City, these destination preferences are not just about relaxation but also about cultural immersion and personal growth. Whether indulging in local cuisine, marveling at historical landmarks, or connecting with people from diverse backgrounds, each vacation promises to expand our horizons and enrich our lives.

