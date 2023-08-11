The Heat Just Keeps on Coming

Friday features sizzling heat, mostly sunny skies, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon. Look for much of the precipitation to be along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Expect at least a heat advisory for all of South Florida on Friday, with the possibility of an excessive heat warning for some counties. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-90s, with a few locations reaching the upper 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun; these are dangerous conditions.

Saturday will bring more moisture — and more rain. We’ll see hot sun, some clouds, and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a few morning storms, and then showers take over in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with a few morning storms and plenty of afternoon storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with lots of afternoon showers and a few storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a storm or two in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic, but that’s not likely to last — thanks to a struggle between two important factors in seasonal forecasting: El Nino and sea surface temperatures. It looks like those record-breaking sea surface temperatures are winning and holding off the full effects of El Nino conditions (stronger upper-level winds in the Atlantic and Caribbean) until well into the fall.

Keeping that in mind, NOAA forecasters are now predicting an above-normal hurricane season. They’re calling for a total of 14 to 21 named storms, up from the forecast of 12 to 17 last May. Of these, 6 to 11 are forecast to be category 1 or 2 hurricanes (up from 5 to 9 in the original 2023 seasonal forecast), and 2 to 5 to make it to major hurricane status of category 3 or above. (The May seasonal forecast called for 1 to 4 major hurricanes.)

Of course, seasonal predictions can’t tell you where these storms will go — and we know all too well that being hit by just one can make for a memorable and devastating hurricane season.

The bottom line remains the same: have your hurricane plan and be ready to act on it if there’s a threat to South Florida.