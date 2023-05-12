The First Automobile Odometer Was Invented In 1903

National Odometer Day on May 12th each year provides an opportunity to learn a little bit about the odometer.

An odometer is an instrument that indicates the distance traveled by a vehicle. It may be electronic, mechanical or a combination of both.

The word odometer comes from the Greek words hodos meaning path or gateway and metron, meaning measure. In some countries, an odometer is called a mileometer, kilometer, or tripometer.

Odometers were first developed in the 1600s for wagons and other horse-drawn vehicles to measure distances traveled.

Arthur P. and Charles H. Warner of Beloit, Wisconsin developed the first odometer for the automobile which appeared in 1903 and was patented as the Auto-Meter.

In 1847, William Clayton, a Mormon pioneer, invented his “roadmometer” and attached it to his wagon while heading to Utah.

The Roman architect and engineer Vitruvius is credited with inventing the initial version of an odometer in 15 BCE . The concept consisted of a chariot wheel that turned 400 times to show one Roman mile.

. The concept consisted of a chariot wheel that turned 400 times to show one Roman mile. Each year, 450,000 automobiles are sold with fake odometer readings, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). One of the reasons it’s critical to buy a car from a reputable dealer and understand how to spot a faulty odometer is because of this.

Modern automobiles have one, but luxury automobiles have two. A pair of trip meters can be seen in many high-end automobiles.

invented in the Han dynasty, in the form of a road carriage with a drum. As the story goes, each time the measurement of distance was met, a wooden figure would hit the drum. Experts consider this to be a highly advanced version of the odometer (considering the time) and cite this as the influence on the present odometer.

206 BC – 220 AD: Han Dynasty Invents The First Odometer

700 – 460 BC: Before the odometer, distance in ancient Greece is measured by ‘bematists,’ or people specially trained to measure distances by counting steps.

70 AD – Early descriptions of odometers are given by Hero of Alexandria and many more prominent figures.

1600s – First Odometers Start Appearing on the Scene

May 12, 1847 – The ‘Roadometer’ Comes Into Being

1903 – The First Automobile Odometer Is Born

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Days of the year

Britannica

National Days Today

National Today