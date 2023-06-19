Home Weather TD # 3 Forms in Eastern Atlantic

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
That wave in the eastern Atlantic that we’ve been watching is now Tropical Depression # 3.

As of 11 am Monday, TD # 3 was located near 11.0 North, 40.3 West, about 1425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.  Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 35 miles per hour.  TD # 3 was moving west at 21 miles per hour.

TD # 3 is likely to become Tropical Storm Bret later today or tonight.  It is forecast to become a hurricane prior to reaching the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.  The track of this system is quite uncertain beyond that, with some models showing it entering the eastern Caribbean and others taking it into the open Atlantic.  We’ll keep a very close eye on TD # 3.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

