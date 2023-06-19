TD # 3 Forms in Eastern Atlantic

That wave in the eastern Atlantic that we’ve been watching is now Tropical Depression # 3.

As of 11 am Monday, TD # 3 was located near 11.0 North, 40.3 West, about 1425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 35 miles per hour. TD # 3 was moving west at 21 miles per hour.

TD # 3 is likely to become Tropical Storm Bret later today or tonight. It is forecast to become a hurricane prior to reaching the Lesser Antilles on Thursday. The track of this system is quite uncertain beyond that, with some models showing it entering the eastern Caribbean and others taking it into the open Atlantic. We’ll keep a very close eye on TD # 3.