Taste of Winter on Tuesday

Tuesday features a chilly start, followed by lots of sun and a cool breeze that will keep our temperatures below normal for mid-December. Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday morning will be rather chilly, with lows in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s on the Keys. The day will bring a cool and gusty breeze, with a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and good sun with clouds at times along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature another cool start, followed by mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s.