Super-Charged Caffeine Drinks Are Popular. How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

Super-Charged Caffeine Drinks Are Popular. How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
By Kelly Kasulis Cho

A second death linked to a caffeinated “Charged Lemonade” drink sold by the cafe-bakery chain Panera Bread has raised questions about the safety of ultra-caffeinated drinks and how much caffeine is too much.

On Monday, the family of a 46-year-old man in Florida filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Panera, alleging that he died after drinking three caffeinated lemonade drinks.
It’s the second lawsuit levied against Panera this year over its lemonade. In October, the parents of a 21-year-old college student in Pennsylvania also filed a lawsuit after their daughter, who avoided energy drinks because of a cardiac condition, suffered fatal cardiac arrest after consuming the lemonade.

An estimated 85 percent of Americans drink at least one caffeinated beverage a day. Energy drink sales are also on the rise, and so are their doses of caffeine.

Here’s what to know about caffeinated drinks.

How much caffeine is in Panera’s ‘Charged’ Lemonade?

Panera promotes a line of caffeinated cold lemonade beverages as “charged sips,” including flavors such as “mango yuzu citrus” and “fugu apple cranberry.” The drinks have been offered in self-service dispensers, with free refills for Panera Unlimited Sip Club members. Both the Florida man and Pennsylvania student who died after drinking the lemonade were Unlimited Sip Club members, according to the lawsuits.

A 30-ounce, large-size Panera Charged Lemonade has about 390 milligrams of caffeine, about four times the amount found in a cup of coffee.

Monster, one of the larger energy drinks on the market, is served in 16-ounce cans, with about 164 milligrams of caffeine.

“Even if the caffeine content per milliliter of liquid is similar, the amount that you’re getting when you’re pouring into these large cups is much more than you would get in a commercial energy drink,” Temple said, adding, “I can’t think of another example where you can kind of self-dispense an energy drink.”

A Panera spokesman said the company “expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family” but disputed the merits of the lawsuit. “Based on our investigation, we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products,” the spokesman said. “We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

