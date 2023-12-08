Super-Charged Caffeine Drinks Are Popular. How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

A second death linked to a caffeinated “Charged Lemonade” drink sold by the cafe-bakery chain Panera Bread has raised questions about the safety of ultra-caffeinated drinks and how much caffeine is too much.

On Monday, the family of a 46-year-old man in Florida filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Panera, alleging that he died after drinking three caffeinated lemonade drinks.

It’s the second lawsuit levied against Panera this year over its lemonade. In October, the parents of a 21-year-old college student in Pennsylvania also filed a lawsuit after their daughter, who avoided energy drinks because of a cardiac condition, suffered fatal cardiac arrest after consuming the lemonade.