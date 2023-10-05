Sunny With Maybe an East Coast Shower

Thursday features lots of sun with just the chance of a mid-to-late afternoon shower or storm in the East Coast metro area. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least until Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

The forecast for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day calls for partly sunny skies and a few east coast showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Philippe is pulling away from the Lesser Antilles and on a track that will bring it close to Bermuda on Friday. Philippe is expected to accelerate on Saturday and lose its tropical characteristics before reaching the coast of Maine and the Canadian Maritime provinces Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

It’s quiet everywhere else in the tropical Atlantic right now.