Sunny with maybe a storm

Wednesday features lots of sun with the chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Some flooding at high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until at least Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will top out in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds with maybe a shower or storm in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny October day. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida. A stray shower or storm is possible in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe weakened a bit on Tuesday, but it continued to bring heavy rain to the Virgin Islands and much of the northern Leeward Islands. The rain should taper off on Wednesday as Philippe pulls away to the north. While the forecast no longer calls for Philippe to reach hurricane strength, its projected path will bring it very close to Bermuda on Friday. Philippe is expected to lose its tropical characteristics before a potential impact in the Canadian Maritime provinces on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, it’s quiet right now.