Sunny With a Gusty Breeze, Still Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Look for some evening showers in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring windy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and breezy. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be another breezy early November day. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Daylight Saving Time ends early on Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night (and enjoy the extra sleep). Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

It may be November, but we’re still watching the tropical Atlantic. Right now, we’re tracking an area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean. While this feature didn’t look very healthy on Tuesday afternoon, it still has a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward toward the Central American coast. Even if it doesn’t develop, this feature is expected to bring heavy rain to the region by the weekend.