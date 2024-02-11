Sunny Sunday

Sunday features good sun, a gusty breeze, and some clouds that will thin out as the day progresses. A quick shower is possible in some East Coast metro locations. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible late in the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, the mid-80s in the East Coast suburbs, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature a brisk breeze and a mix of sun, clouds and showers as we feel the effects of a front. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Valentine’s Day will start with lows in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.