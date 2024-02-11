Home Weather Sunny Sunday

Sunny Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun, a gusty breeze, and some clouds that will thin out as the day progresses.  A quick shower is possible in some East Coast metro locations.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies.  A few showers are possible late in the evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, the mid-80s in the East Coast suburbs, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature a brisk breeze and a mix of sun, clouds and showers as we feel the effects of a front.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Valentine’s Day will start with lows in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys.  The day will be sunny.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR