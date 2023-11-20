Home Weather Sunny Monday, Something New in the Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  Portions of the East Coast metro area could see a quick shower on the breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun around South Florida.  An evening shower is possible in portions of the East Coast metro area as a weak front moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thanksgiving Day will see some clouds, some sun, and lots of turkey.  The East Coast metro area could see a few showers, especially late in the day and into the evening.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, near 80 degrees in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds and a few showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, there’s a small area of low pressure near the coast of Colombia and Venezuela.  This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves slowly westward in the direction of Central America.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

