Sunny Monday, Something New in the Tropics

Monday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Portions of the East Coast metro area could see a quick shower on the breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun around South Florida. An evening shower is possible in portions of the East Coast metro area as a weak front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thanksgiving Day will see some clouds, some sun, and lots of turkey. The East Coast metro area could see a few showers, especially late in the day and into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, near 80 degrees in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, there’s a small area of low pressure near the coast of Colombia and Venezuela. This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves slowly westward in the direction of Central America.