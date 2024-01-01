Sunny But Chilly Start to 2024

New Year’s Day features some early fog, especially in suburban sections of the East Coast metro area. The day will be sunny, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring a slightly milder morning followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll still be cooler than usual for early January. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature some sun and more clouds as our cooler-than-normal weather continues. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as another front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. Look for lots of sun, but don’t expect highs to exceed the upper 60s.