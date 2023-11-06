Sunny and Seasonable

Monday features lots of sun and seasonably pleasant temperatures. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, with a high rip current risk possible in Palm Beach County. The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze and maybe a stray shower in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and dry conditions around South Florida. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny and dry as temperatures creep upward. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with maybe a cloud or two. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic at last … and we’re not complaining.