Monday features a cool start, with lows in the mid to upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys. Then we’ll see lots of sun and dry conditions, a relief after Sunday’s rough weather. But a high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches, at least for Monday. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as we settle into a benign weather pattern. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will continue our stretch of sunny and dry days. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in mainland South Florida and in the low 80s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out near 90 degrees.