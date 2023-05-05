Home Weather Sunny And Dry One More Time

Sunny And Dry One More Time

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds as South Florida remains on the dry side one more day.  Look for a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, in the mid-80s in the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.
Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds, but a few showers and storms will develop, mostly in the afternoon and early evening.  Saturday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will approach 90 degrees.
Sunday will feature a mostly sunny morning, with some showers and storms moving in during the afternoon.  Sunday‘s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast and the Keys, with the Gulf Coast topping out in the upper 80s.
Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds.  A few storms will pop up during the mid-afternoon into the early evening.  Monday‘s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s on the mainland and in the mid-80s in the Keys.
Tuesday‘s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and along the Gulf Coast, while the Keys will be mostly in the mid-80s.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

