Sunny And Dry One More Time

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds as South Florida remains on the dry side one more day. Look for a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, in the mid-80s in the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds, but a few showers and storms will develop, mostly in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will approach 90 degrees.