Sunny and Cooler, Still Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Collier and Palm Beach counties. Minor flooding near high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. The day will bring sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature a milder morning and lots of sun. A few showers and storms are possible in the East Coast metro area during the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and the return of showers and storms, especially in the East Coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and breezy. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the only feature we’re watching is the wave in the central Atlantic. It has a high chance of becoming a depression in a couple of days as it moves generally west-northwestward. It could pose a threat to portions of the Lesser Antilles before turning northward late in the week.