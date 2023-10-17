Home Weather Sunny and Cooler, Still Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Collier and Palm Beach counties.  Minor flooding near high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.  The day will bring sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature a milder morning and lots of sun.  A few showers and storms are possible in the East Coast metro area during the afternoon and evening.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and the return of showers and storms, especially in the East Coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny and breezy.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the only feature we’re watching is the wave in the central Atlantic.  It has a high chance of becoming a depression in a couple of days as it moves generally west-northwestward.  It could pose a threat to portions of the Lesser Antilles before turning northward late in the week.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

