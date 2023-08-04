Sun, Showers, and Storms

Friday features hot sun and periods of showers in the morning, followed by plenty of storms in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic Coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida. But it will feel hotter, especially in the Keys and along the Gulf Coast, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday: good (hot) sun, a few clouds, and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Monday will feature another mix of hot sun, clouds, and some storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now, and we’re thankful for that.