Sun, Showers And Storms In Spots

Saturday features sun and some morning storms in the east coast metro area, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will start the day with a mix of sun and showers, but storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will reach the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring sun at times and periods of showers and storms. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature sun and a few storms in the morning. Showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms once again. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.