Sun, Clouds, and Turkey

Thanksgiving Day features a mix of sun and clouds to go with that turkey and gravy. Look for an early shower in spots in the East Coast metro area and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring lots of clouds along with a few showers, especially in the east coast metro area. All of South Florida could see a shower or two in the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with periods of showers in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny around South Florida, but an afternoon shower or two will also be on tap in the East Coast metro area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations could reach the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

We’re thankful that the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is also over and that the feature we’re tracking right now is far from South Florida. That would be the low that’s forming in the central Atlantic, and it has a medium chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression in the next few days. It’s forecast to turn to the northeast eventually and remain in the middle of the Atlantic.