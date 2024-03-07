Sun, Clouds, and Storms

Thursday starts with a few very early showers and storms. Then the day features a mix of sun and clouds. Look for more sun along the Gulf Coast as the day progresses, but afternoon storms will be back in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few suburban locations in the East Coast metro area could reach the mid 80s.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see good sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see some sun and more clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for clouds and showers in the Keys. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the 60s, followed by good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.