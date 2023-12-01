Sun, Clouds, and Seasonable Warmth

Friday features a mild morning. Then look for partly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast. A quick shower is possible at some East Coast locations. Expect an elevated and increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and during the weekend. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze. A shower or two will be possible near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see the approach of a weak front with maybe a shower or two ahead of it. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, a building breeze, and increasing cloud cover during the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the low to mid-60s, followed by partly sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.