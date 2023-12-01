Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and Seasonable Warmth

Sun, Clouds, and Seasonable Warmth

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features a mild morning.  Then look for partly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast.  A quick shower is possible at some East Coast locations.  Expect an elevated and increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and during the weekend.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  A shower or two will be possible near the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see the approach of a weak front with maybe a shower or two ahead of it.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds, a building breeze, and increasing cloud cover during the evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the low to mid-60s, followed by partly sunny skies.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

