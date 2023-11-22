Sun, Clouds, and Late Showers, Still Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds during the day in the East Coast metro area, but watch out for a few evening showers. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with some late afternoon and evening showers as a weak front approaches. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving Day will bring some sun with a heaping helping of clouds. Look for a cloudy evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies and some evening showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching a couple of features, but neither is a threat to South Florida. The first is a small area of low pressure in the central Caribbean that hasn’t been able to get its act together, thanks to intrusion of dry air. This feature has a low chance of development as it moves westward. Elsewhere, a developing nontropical low in the middle of the Atlantic is forecast to move to the southeast, where warmer temperatures are more conducive to tropical development. This feature could become a depression later this week, but it will remain far from land as it turns to the northeast.