Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and Late Showers, Still Watching the Tropics

Sun, Clouds, and Late Showers, Still Watching the Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds during the day in the East Coast metro area, but watch out for a few evening showers.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with some late afternoon and evening showers as a weak front approaches.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving Day will bring some sun with a heaping helping of clouds.  Look for a cloudy evening.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies and some evening showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching a couple of features, but neither is a threat to South Florida.  The first is a small area of low pressure in the central Caribbean that hasn’t been able to get its act together, thanks to intrusion of dry air.  This feature has a low chance of development as it moves westward.  Elsewhere, a developing nontropical low in the middle of the Atlantic is forecast to move to the southeast, where warmer temperatures are more conducive to tropical development.  This feature could become a depression later this week, but it will remain far from land as it turns to the northeast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR