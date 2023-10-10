Home Weather Sun, Clouds, and East Coast Showers, Watching The Tropics

Sun, Clouds, and East Coast Showers, Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/20568608-heavy-rain-drop-at-the-road-surface-bokeh-background

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies mixed with a few morning storms and some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring clouds and periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area, as a front stalls out over our area.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms.  Expect a windy day along the Gulf Coast, and the east coast metro area will be breezy.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with some mid-afternoon to early evening showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations could reach the mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or two as it moves generally northwestward.  Elsewhere, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance of becoming a depression before merging with a front in a day or so.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR