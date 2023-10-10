Sun, Clouds, and East Coast Showers, Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies mixed with a few morning storms and some afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring clouds and periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area, as a front stalls out over our area. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms. Expect a windy day along the Gulf Coast, and the east coast metro area will be breezy. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with some mid-afternoon to early evening showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations could reach the mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or two as it moves generally northwestward. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance of becoming a depression before merging with a front in a day or so.