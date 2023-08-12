Sun and Storms

Saturday features hot sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Even with the rain, expect a heat advisory for at least parts of South Florida. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s close to the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, with readings in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Look for plenty of storms in the mid-afternoon until well into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Most of the activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Monday’s highs will be in the steamy mid-90s.

Tuesday will see some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms, especially from the midafternoon into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now.