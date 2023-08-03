Sun and Storms With Heavy Rain in Spots

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and possibly a storm in spots in the morning. Showers and storms will develop by the midafternoon and last into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the steamy low 90s — but it will feel much hotter between showers and storms, so be sure to stay hydrated and out of the hot sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring some sun, more clouds, and plenty of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms again. Look for most of the storms to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will continue our summertime streak of sun, clouds, and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for the seemingly endless mix of hot sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the only feature we’re tracking is a low in the central Atlantic — and it’s not likely to develop into a depression or tropical or subtropical storm before merging with a front in a day or two.