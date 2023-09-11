Sun and Storms, Watching the Busy Tropics

Monday features mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and some mid-afternoon to evening storms. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches as swells from Hurricane Lee arrive this week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with plenty of sun, until clouds and storms develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Wednesday will feature a sunny morning. Look for showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will start with lots of sun in the morning, but some clouds and a few storms will move in during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a September mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the busy tropics, Hurricane Lee’s strength fluctuates as it encounters wind shear. But Lee is forecast to strengthen again on Monday or Tuesday, prior to its northerly turn. Lee is passing well to the north of the Lesser Antilles, but swells from this hurricane are beginning to affect wide areas of the western Atlantic basin. While it will remain well east of the Bahamas and South Florida this week, Lee is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda on Friday.

Tropical Storm Margot was holding its own on Sunday, but it is still forecast to reach hurricane strength. Margot is expected to stay in the middle of the Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a wave a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance of developing before it is absorbed by yet another wave. That wave has just emerged from the African coast, and it has a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves generally to the west-northwest.