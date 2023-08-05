Sun and Storms Once Again

Saturday features hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the activity to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun — whether or not we meet the criteria for a heat advisory.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and the mid-90s everywhere else.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will see hot sun and periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with some morning sun and more afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now, thanks to lingering Saharan dust.