Sun And Storms Again

Wednesday features a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. A strong storm is possible in spots, with heavy rain and damaging winds. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times. Some locations on the mainland could see a storm in the afternoon. Look for the breeze to pick up in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will reach the upper 80s.

Friday will feature breezy conditions, more clouds than sun, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Look for some showers and storms, mostly in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for very breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.