Sun And Showers (PIX)

Tuesday features lots of sun in the morning, with clouds and showers returning in the afternoon. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring sun, clouds, and a few morning showers to the east coast metro area, and some storms will develop there during the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while inland locations will reach the low 90s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun with some afternoon storms in spots. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Friday will see lots of sun with some storms developing in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a summerlike mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.