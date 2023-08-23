Sun and Showers, Overheated Tropics

Wednesday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and mostly afternoon showers. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, in the low 90s in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel much hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature good sun at times, some clouds, and periods of storms, mainly in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning. Look for more storms to develop in the afternoon, and some will hang around into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun at times and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico rapidly went from Tropical Depression # 9 to Tropical Storm Harold. It came ashore in south Texas on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. Harold will weaken quickly while dropping up to 6 inches of rain on portions of Texas and Mexico.

Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola Wednesday morning. At midday on Tuesday, Franklin’s maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. The main threat from this storm is flooding rains to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti. Deadly mudslides are possible. Franklin is expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and jog to the northeast before reaching hurricane strength this weekend.

Elsewhere, Gert became a post-tropical remnant low on Tuesday. The remnants of Emily are in the middle of the Atlantic and have a low chance of reorganizing during the next several days. And showers associated with the wave in the eastern Atlantic diminished a bit on Tuesday, but this wave still has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the days ahead, so we’ll keep an eye on it.