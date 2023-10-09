Sun and Clouds With Some East Coast Storms

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day features some sun and more clouds. The east coast metro area will also see periods of showers and storms, mainly from the late morning through the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of showers. A storm is possible in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers throughout the day and into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression by the end of the week as it moves to the west-northwest. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.