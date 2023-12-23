Home Weather Sun and Clouds With Maybe an East Coast Shower

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun and some clouds at times.  The East Coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze and the chance of a shower.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds on a gusty ocean breeze.  A passing shower is possible in the East Coast metro area.  Christmas Eve will be mild and on the cloudy side for outdoor celebrations and Santa’s visit.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and presents in the morning.  Look for additional clouds and some showers in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  All of South Florida could see a shower or two.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

