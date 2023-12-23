Sun and Clouds With Maybe an East Coast Shower

Saturday features good sun and some clouds at times. The East Coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze and the chance of a shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. A passing shower is possible in the East Coast metro area. Christmas Eve will be mild and on the cloudy side for outdoor celebrations and Santa’s visit. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and presents in the morning. Look for additional clouds and some showers in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. All of South Florida could see a shower or two. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.