Sun and Clouds to Start, Showers and Cooler Temps on the Way

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds during much of the day, but look for showers by the early evening as we feel the effects of an approaching front. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in much of the Keys.

Thursday will bring clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will feature breezy conditions, a chilly morning, and a mix of sun and clouds on a cool breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast, and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will begin with morning lows mostly in the 50s. The day will be mostly sunny, but don’t expect much of a warmup. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s on the mainland and the upper-60s in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another chilly start, with lows in the 40s likely in suburban locations. The day will be sunny but still unseasonably cool. Look for clear skies and dropping temperatures for New Year’s Eve. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.