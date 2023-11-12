Sun and Clouds on Sunday, Changes on the Way

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and generally dry conditions. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday into the workweek. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast on Sunday and early in the week. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring more clouds than sun and a gusty breeze as a front approaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be partly cloudy with a gusty breeze. Look for some storms to move in around South Florida during the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with plenty of clouds and showers. The Gulf Coast will see some storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but the east coast metro area will also see some lingering showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, computer models indicate an area of low pressure will form in the southwestern Caribbean in a few days. This feature has a low chance of developing, but it is expected to drift in the central Caribbean for the rest of the week. We’ll keep an eye on it.