Sun and Clouds on an Ocean Breeze

Friday features a mild morning and a day of sun and clouds. Look for an ocean breeze, which will be quite gusty in the east coast metro area. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring another front into South Florida, clouds and showers will be in the forecast for the day and into the evening. The East Coast metro area will be breezy, and it will be windy near the Gulf Coast. Dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat at South Florida’s beaches. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys and along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers throughout the day. The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and quite breezy throughout South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.