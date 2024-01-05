Home Weather Sun and Clouds on an Ocean Breeze

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features a mild morning and a day of sun and clouds.  Look for an ocean breeze, which will be quite gusty in the east coast metro area.  Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring another front into South Florida, clouds and showers will be in the forecast for the day and into the evening.  The East Coast metro area will be breezy, and it will be windy near the Gulf Coast.  Dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat at South Florida’s beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys and along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers throughout the day.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and quite breezy throughout South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

